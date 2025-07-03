Jaishankar Holds Strategic Talks with Top US Intelligence Chiefs

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar continued his high-level diplomatic engagements in Washington this week, meeting with top US intelligence leaders and other senior officials to deepen India-US cooperation in key strategic areas.

Dr. Jaishankar met with FBI Director Kash Patel and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. In a post on X, the EAM said he had a “good exchange on the global situation and bilateral cooperation” with Gabbard. His meeting with Director Patel focused primarily on strengthening collaboration in counterterrorism, organised crime, and drug trafficking. “Appreciate our strong cooperation,” Jaishankar noted.

Counterterrorism remains a cornerstone of India-US ties, particularly since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The partnership has been institutionalized through the 2010 India-US Counterterrorism Initiative and platforms such as the India-US Working Group on Counterterrorism and the Designations Dialogue. These mechanisms help both nations track and act against global terror threats and affiliated networks.

Great to meet @FBIDirectorKash today.



Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RFRR6lVz3k — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 2, 2025

Coinciding with Jaishankar’s visit, a major breakthrough was reported in joint drug enforcement efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the dismantling of a major drug-smuggling ring operating between India and the US. Intelligence from India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly enabled the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to arrest Joel Hall, a key figure based in Alabama. Over 17,000 tablets of controlled substances were seized. The MHA further revealed that an Indian-American alleged to be the network’s chief money launderer is awaiting indictment.

Earlier, Jaishankar also took part in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting with counterparts from the US, Australia, and Japan. He engaged in bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. These discussions covered a broad range of topics including regional security, defence cooperation, clean energy, and emerging technologies.

Jaishankar’s Washington visit comes at a time when India and the US are seeking to consolidate their strategic partnership across security, intelligence, defence, and economic domains — especially in the context of growing global geopolitical tensions.