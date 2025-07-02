Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 4 killed, 11 injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Jul 2, 2025

At least four people, including senior provincial government officials, were killed and 11 others injured in a powerful roadside bomb blast targeting a convoy in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today.

The explosion took place in the Bajaur district, where a vehicle carrying two senior government officials, including an Assistant Commissioner, was struck by an improvised explosive device. The blast killed both officials on the spot, along with two policemen who were accompanying them. A faction named Usood-ul-Harb of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal hands 6-month jail term in first verdict against Hasina

Jul 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Launches Hindi Course with Indian Collaboration

Jul 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Balochistan: Pakistani soldiers assault peaceful protesters in Kech

Jul 2, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Women’s T20 cricket, India BEAT hosts England by 24 runs in 2nd match at Bristol

3 July 2025 12:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

World Boxing Cup: Two Indian female pugilists reach semifinals, assuring  medals 

3 July 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha flags off 1st batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu

3 July 2025 12:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Ravindra Chavan appointed as BJP state president of Maharashtra

3 July 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!