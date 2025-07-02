Pakistan: 4 killed, 11 injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least four people, including senior provincial government officials, were killed and 11 others injured in a powerful roadside bomb blast targeting a convoy in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today.

The explosion took place in the Bajaur district, where a vehicle carrying two senior government officials, including an Assistant Commissioner, was struck by an improvised explosive device. The blast killed both officials on the spot, along with two policemen who were accompanying them. A faction named Usood-ul-Harb of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.