PM Modi to visit Argentina on July 4–5 in first bilateral trip in 57 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Argentina on July 4th & 5th, at the invitation of President Javier Milei. While Prime Minister Modi had travelled to Argentina for the G20 Summit in 2018, this is the first bilateral visit to the South American Nation by an Indian Prime Minister in the last 57 years, making it a historic occasion.

The two countries share cohesive and strong relations spread across a wide spectrum of sectors and deepened over decades. The ties were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019 and the two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2024. The people-to-people connection between the two nations is also strong, with Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian philosophy being fairly popular.

As per the program, Prime Minister Modi will be paying respects at the statue of General José de San Martín, Argentina’s revered freedom fighter and national hero. Prime Minister Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome; he will hold the delegation talks, followed by a lunch hosted by President Milei for him.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks to review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to enhance partnership, focusing on several key areas – including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister’s visit also comes at a particularly significant time as Argentina is undertaking major economic reforms, somewhat similar to those India went through in the past. India’s advancements in defence manufacturing, space and newer areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure offer opportunities for collaboration with Argentina. Similarly, India’s expertise in Telemedicine and Digital healthcare can also help Argentina improve healthcare delivery.

The visit is expected to not only boost bilateral ties but also bring about mutual benefits to both countries.