US: 2 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh Party

WEB DESK

Two juveniles were killed and at least eight people were wounded when gunshots were fired yesterday inside a Pittsburgh Airbnb rental house in United States.

According to the police, the shooting occurred during a large party being held with around 200 people. Police further said that a total of 10 people were shot, including two slain juveniles.

This is third-time shoot-out took place in nine days during parties being held at Airbnb rentals, including one near Sacramento, California, which left a teenager dead, and another that rocked a suburban Houston residential neighborhood.