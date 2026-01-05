Urdu Development Body Urges PM Modi to Reconstitute NCPUL at Earliest

Last Updated on January 5, 2026 12:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Urdu Development Organisation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the early constitution of the governing body of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), informing that continued delays are adversely affecting efforts to promote and develop the Urdu language.

Speaking on the issue, Urdu Development Organisation National President Dr Syed Ahmad Khan said that the prolonged absence of a fully constituted council has weakened the functioning of NCPUL and slowed down key programmes related to the promotion of Urdu. He stressed that the primary objective of the letter is to ensure that NCPUL becomes fully operational so that ongoing and proposed initiatives for the language can be implemented in a faster and more effective manner.

Dr Khan highlighted the historical and cultural significance of Urdu, noting that the language originated in India and flourished here. Over time, its popularity has grown steadily, and even today Urdu remains widely loved and understood across communities. He said Urdu has consistently been accepted not only at the official level but also by the public as a language of culture, harmony and shared heritage.

He further pointed out that NCPUL was established under the Ministry of Education specifically to promote and develop Urdu across the country. However, he termed it “a matter of serious concern” that for the past three years neither a Vice-Chairperson has been appointed nor has the council’s body been constituted, resulting in the organisation being unable to function at full capacity.

The Urdu Development Organisation has demanded that the NCPUL governing body be constituted without further delay so that its administrative structure can become fully functional and initiatives related to Urdu language promotion can be carried forward efficiently.

Appealing directly to the Prime Minister, Dr Syed Ahmad Khan urged immediate attention to the reconstitution of NCPUL in the larger public interest, so that its activities can resume at the earliest. He expressed hope that the government would take prompt steps to address the issue and revive the council’s work.