Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Condemns US Action Against Venezuela, Calls It a Grave Violation of International Law

Last Updated on January 5, 2026 1:13 pm

New Delhi

The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini, has strongly condemned the recent military action carried out by the United States against Venezuela, describing it as a dangerous act of aggression that undermines national sovereignty, international law, and global peace.

In a statement to the media, the JIH President said that the reported military strikes and the arrest and forced deportation of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro to the United States represent a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and the basic principles governing relations between independent countries. He said the use of force without authorisation from the UN Security Council or a clear claim of self-defence sets a dangerous precedent and threatens to normalise unilateral military interventions. “Such actions weaken the international order and expose smaller and weaker nations to coercion by powerful states,” he said.

Syed Sadatullah Husaini said the action cannot be seen in isolation from Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, estimated at nearly 300 billion barrels, which make it one of the most resource-rich countries in the world. He added that Venezuela’s efforts to trade its oil in currencies other than the US dollar have also been viewed as a challenge to American economic dominance, contributing to the present confrontation. He noted that criminal allegations or political disagreements cannot be used as a pretext for military invasion or regime change. He said the operation has been widely viewed as an act of neo-imperialism that risks destabilising not only Venezuela but the entire Latin American region. He added that history has repeatedly shown that such interventions result in long-term unrest, civilian suffering, and the weakening of democratic institutions rather than establishment of peace or justice.

Syed Sadatullah Husaini expressed concern that repeated instances of unilateral military action by powerful countries are steadily eroding the UN Charter-based international system. He welcomed calls by several countries for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and said international pressure must be mounted to halt further escalation and ensure accountability for violations of international law. He affirmed Venezuela’s right to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and self-determination, stating that the future of any nation must be decided by its own people without external coercion.

The JIH President further said that India should come out openly and oppose the US military aggression and advocate peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and multilateral institutions. Concluding, Syed Sadatullah Husaini said, “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind stands firmly against all forms of imperial aggression and the use of force to impose political outcomes. Respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and commitment to peace are essential for a just and stable world order. Silence in the face of such actions only emboldens further violations.”

