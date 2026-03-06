Rahmani30 Alumnus Zain Rashid Makes Mark in International Finance

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 7:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Patna

Zain Rashid, son of Mohammad Harun Rashid—Senior QA/QC Manager at Ellite Construction in Riyadh—and Wasfa Sumbul, has achieved a significant professional milestone by taking up the role of Senior Finance Analyst at the global advisory firm Accordion.

Originally hailing from Mahendru in Patna, Zain is a proud alumnus of Rahmani30 (Batch 2019–21). His appointment adds another notable chapter to the growing list of professional achievements by graduates of the prestigious mentoring initiative.

The position of Senior Finance Analyst in a globally recognized advisory firm requires high-level analytical ability, financial expertise, and strategic thinking. Zain’s achievement reflects not only his personal dedication and professional competence but also the strong academic and ethical foundation developed during his formative years.

Over the years, Rahmani30 has become known for nurturing talented students through disciplined preparation, mentorship, and value-based guidance. Alumni successes across fields such as finance, technology, civil services, and academia have strengthened its reputation as a platform that develops both professional excellence and strong moral character.

Zain Rashid’s accomplishment has also been described as a continuation of the vision laid down by Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, whose guidance emphasized education, discipline, and service to society.

Congratulating the young professional, Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Ameer-e-Shariat, extended his heartfelt wishes to Zain and his family. He expressed hope that many more students from the community would follow a similar path of excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.

In a statement, Rahmani30 also conveyed warm congratulations to Zain Rashid and his parents, praying for his continued success, integrity, and achievements in the corporate world.

The institution reiterated that achievements like these represent more than individual career success; they signify the emergence of ethically grounded professionals who can inspire future generations and strengthen community confidence.

Rahmani30 also shared greetings with the wider community during the holy month of Ramadhan, praying for unity, sincerity in worship, and continued progress for individuals and institutions alike.

“Rahmani30—A Movement, Not an Institution,” the organization said, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing future leaders who combine professional competence with strong values.