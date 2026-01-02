Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Visits Dr Ejaz Ali, Extends Best Wishes for Recovery

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 6:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / Patna

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday, visited the residence of eminent physician and social figure Dr M Ejaz Ali to inquire about his health and extend his best wishes. During the visit, the Governor personally met Dr Ali, offered words of comfort, and presented him with a shawl as a gesture of respect and goodwill.

Dr Ejaz Ali has been unwell for the past few days and is currently recuperating at his residence. He recently underwent an angioplasty procedure following a cardiac ailment. The Governor enquired in detail about his health and advised him to take adequate rest for a few days to ensure a full and speedy recovery. He also prayed for Dr Ali’s good health and early return to normal life.

While interacting with him, Governor Khan praised Dr Ali’s longstanding contributions to the medical profession and his social service, acknowledging his dedication and service to the community over the years.

Dr M Ijaz Ali and his family members expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his thoughtful visit and concern. They described the gesture as a source of encouragement during the recovery period.

Those present on the occasion included Dr Ali’s son Dr Shehzada Ali, daughter-in-law Dr Saman Shehzad, daughter Dr Naghma Anjum, son-in-law Waqar Ashraf, and several other respected members of the community.