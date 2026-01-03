VP Radhakrishnan visits Golden Temple at Vellore on Shakthi Amma’s 50th birthday

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 5:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan today visited the Golden Temple at Vellore on the occasion of the 50th birthday of the head priest Shakthi Amma.

In his address today, the Vice President said, this temple is very special and is one among the two golden temples in the country. He said, this campus is not only a place of worship but also a place for serving the people. He appreciated the temple administration for taking up social welfare schemes for the benefit of society at large.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan and other leaders. Security around the Vellore city was tightened due to the Vice President’s visit.