Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists killed in two encounters with security forces

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 5:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, fourteen Maoists have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar division today.

The year 2026 has brought a major success for security forces on the anti-Naxal front in Chhattisgarh. Fourteen Maoists have been killed in two separate encounters in Bijapur and Sukma districts of the Bastar division. One of the encounters took place in the Konta area of Sukma district, in which twelve Maoists were killed.

The second encounter occurred in the Basaguda area of Bijapur district, where two Maoists were neutralised. Security forces have recovered the bodies of all the slain Maoists from the encounter sites. Besides, an AK-47 rifle, an SLR rifle and other weapons have also been recovered from the spot.