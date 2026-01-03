Women Farmers inaugurate Second Udyan Utsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 5:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A group of women progressive farmers formally opened the second Udyan Utsav at the main lawn of Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bollarum, Hyderabad, this morning. The Udyan Utsav is being held as part of the efforts being made by Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote public engagement and environmental awareness.

Organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management, the Udyan Utsav 2026 featured around 50 thematic stalls with around 120 exhibitors. The specialised zones like the Green Knowledge Hub, the Millet Mandi and Startup Hub, the Eco Bazaar, and the Plant and Produce zone are among the main attractions.

This year’s highlights include hands-on activities like pottery making, vegetable carving and seed ball preparation, along with demonstrations in hydroponics, aquaponics and natural dye extraction, interactive quizzes, competitions and the Wish Tree – My Promise to India.

Udyan Utsav will be open to the public free of cost from 10 AM to 8 PM daily till the 11th of this month at the main lawn of Rashtrapati Nilayam. Visitors may book their entry online through the Rashtrapati Bhavan website or at physical kiosks set up at the Visitor Facilitation Centre.