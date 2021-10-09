UPSC selects 31 candidates for Joint Secretary, Director-level posts in various ministries

WEB DESK

A total of 31 candidates have been recommended as Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in various Ministries and Departments of the Government on Contract and Deputation basis. Among the 31 lateral entries, three candidates have been selected for the post of Joint Secretary and 19 for the post of Director.

The Department of Personnel and Training had requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in December,2020 and February this year to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in various Ministries and Departments on Contract basis.

The UPSC launched Online Recruitment Application for these posts and in response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received. The UPSC shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021.