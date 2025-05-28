UPSC Introduces New Online Application Portal

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

The Union Public Service Commission is introducing a new Online Application Portal for registration and filling up of application form online.

The UPSC Online Application Portal has four parts, arranged in 4 separate cards at the home page, three of which namely, Account Creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form contains information which are common to all examinations and can be filled anytime by the candidates.

The fourth part i.e. Examination contains examination notices, Examination Application and applications status. Only examination specific information is to be filled up in this part by candidates during the time period allowed in the notification of an examination.

This arrangement will facilitate candidates to fill up first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any UPSC examination whenever notified with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush.

All applicants are required to fill up the application and upload their documents in the newly introduced portal afresh by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in . The old One Time Registration (OTR) module will not be applicable henceforth.

Detailed instructions are available on the home page as well as with all profiles/modules to guide the candidates for filling up the application and upload the documents.

Applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhar Card as ID document in the Universal Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations.

The New Application Portal is being launched with effect from 28.05.2025. Applications for CDS Exam-II, 2025 and NDA&NA-II, 2025, scheduled to be notified on 28.05.2025, will be accepted through the new online application portal.