CAMPUS

SC orders NEET-PG 2025 to be held in single shift

May 30, 2025
The Supreme Court today directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025, which is scheduled for June 15, be conducted in a single shift rather than two shifts. A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath instructed the authorities to arrange for the exam to be held in one shift and to ensure that full transparency is maintained throughout the process.

The bench remarked that question papers in two shifts can never be of the same difficulty level. The apex court was dealing with a clutch of petitions challenging the lack of transparency in the conduct of the NEET-PG examination. In their plea filed before the court, NEET-PG aspirants claimed that the introduction of two shifts, the normalisation method, and a change in the tie-breaker criterion adversely affected medical students.

