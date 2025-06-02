IIT Kanpur declares JEE Advanced 2025 results

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced the JEE Advanced Result 2025 today. Students can access their results on the website- result25.jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced is for admission to undergraduate courses at Indian Institutes of Technology and other participating institutions of technical education. The first rank was secured by Rajit Gupta, while the second rank was secured by Saksham Jindal.

Expressing elation over his result, top ranker Rajit Gupta urged the aspiring students to consult with their teachers whenever needed during the preparation and prepare with complete dedication. He also talked about the support he received from his family during his preparation.

Meanwhile, Saksham Jindal, who secured an All India Rank of 2, revealed that he would primarily devote his schedule to studies, but would spare an hour for his health as well. He also said that he had eyed a rank under the Top 10 and was happy with his result