The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination, which was earlier scheduled for 15th of this month. Complying with the Supreme Court order, NBEMS has decided to conduct NEET- PG 2025 in a single shift. The Board has said that the examination has been postponed to arrange for more test centres and required infrastructure. It added that the revised date for conduct of NEET-PG will be notified shortly.

