Science Integral to Viksit Bharat Vision: Dharmendra Pradhan

Jun 11, 2025
Science Integral to Viksit Bharat Vision: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

AMN / HYDERABAD

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday emphasized on the country’s ancient tradition of knowledge creation rooted in curiosity, sustainability, and ethics and inclusivity in the digital domain. Addressing the International Conference of Young Scientists at the IIT-Hyderabad at Kandi in Telangana state, the Minister noted that the country is at the forefront of the global knowledge movement, with an education system that is both flexible and aligned with its civilizational ethos.

The IIT-H in collaboration with the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), is hosting the International Conference. This week-long event, being held for the first time in the country, is witnessing participation of 60 countries and marks a significant milestone in bringing together the next generation of global scientific leaders to collaborate on science-driven solutions for global challenges.

The Education Minister also described science as regenerative and integral to the vision of Viksit Bharat, where economic strength is complemented by scientific excellence. Emphasizing the country’s ancient tradition of knowledge creation rooted in curiosity, sustainability, and ethics, the minister recalled the country’s remarkable progress through milestones in space missions, food security, automation, robotics, and big data.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity in the digital domain, noting India’s development of large language models, digital public infrastructure, and direct benefit systems beside initiatives that exemplify how science is transforming lives. He underscored global solidarity, Vishwa Bandhutva, through international collaboration in science.

