Submit Anti-Ragging Undertakings or Face Action: UGC To Institutions

Jun 11, 2025
UGC has directed institutions that have failed to submit the mandatory anti-ragging undertakings by students and compliance undertakings to submit the Anti-Ragging Compliance and get online undertakings from all students within 30 days. It has asked these institutions to provide a comprehensive report on measures adopted to prevent ragging within the campus.

UGC cautioned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe may result in regulatory action, including withdrawal of UGC Grants and Funding. Failure to comply will also lead to public disclosure of non-compliance, and consideration for de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, subject to further review.

