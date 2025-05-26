Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

15 foreign universities to set up campuses in India this academic year: Education Minister

May 26, 2025
AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that around 15 foreign universities will be coming to establish their campuses in India by this academic year. He said, in this regard, the government has permitted foreign universities.

Mr. Pradhan highlighted this while addressing the letter of intent handover ceremony to the United Kingdom’s Liverpool University in New Delhi today.

He described this partnership as a symbolic gesture and a reauthorization of India’s emergence as a trusted partner in global higher education. Speaking to the media, the Minister said Liverpool University will be operational from next year. He informed that two Australian-based universities have started their academic sessions in Gujarat.

