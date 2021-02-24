UPSC adds Leh as exam centre for Civil Services

WEB DESK

In a first of its kind the Union Public Service Commission UPSC has opened a new centre for the Civil Services Examination, in Leh for the candidates from Union Territory Ladakh. Preliminary exam will be held on the 27th of June this year. Sanctioning of a new centre for Civil Services examination in Leh is a great relief for the aspiring candidates. Leh will be the 73rd centre in the country to hold the preliminary exam for Civil Services on 27th of June this year. In a communication to the UT Ladakh Advisor Umang Narula, the UPSC Secretary Vasudha Mishra informed the decision to allocate a centre in Leh for Ladakh.

Leh Deputy Commissioner will be the Coordinating Supervisor for the Leh centre. The supervisor has to ensure the accessibility, infrastructure and other parameters as prescribed by the UPSC, at the exam venues. At least 800 candidates are expected to attend the civils preliminary exam from the Union Territory Ladakh. After successfully conducting the NEET exam amidst Covid pandemic, now UT Administration is taking the Civils exam prestigiously and making all efforts to meet the UPSC indicated list of points by the cutoff dates