Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
UPSC adds Leh as exam centre for Civil Services

In a first of its kind the Union Public Service Commission UPSC has opened a new centre for the Civil Services Examination, in Leh for the candidates from Union Territory Ladakh. Preliminary exam will be held on the 27th of June this year. Sanctioning of a new centre for Civil Services examination in Leh is a great relief for the aspiring candidates. Leh will be the 73rd centre in the country to hold the preliminary exam for Civil Services on 27th of June this year. In a communication to the UT Ladakh Advisor Umang Narula, the UPSC Secretary Vasudha Mishra informed the decision to allocate a centre in Leh for Ladakh.

Leh Deputy Commissioner will be the Coordinating Supervisor for the Leh centre. The supervisor has to ensure the accessibility, infrastructure and other parameters as prescribed by the UPSC, at the exam venues. At least 800 candidates are expected to attend the civils preliminary exam from the Union Territory Ladakh. After successfully conducting the NEET exam amidst Covid pandemic, now UT Administration is taking the Civils exam prestigiously and making all efforts to meet the UPSC indicated list of points by the cutoff dates

SPORTS

3 Indians boxers open their campaign on winning note at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Jyoti Guli ...

Golf Seasoned M Dharma and local Anshul Patel share lead at Glade One Masters 2021

AMN / Ahmedabad Seasoned M Dharma ( Bengaluru) and Ahmedabad-based rookie Anshul Patel shot scores of three ...

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

