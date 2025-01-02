The Indian Awaaz

UPI transactions surge to record 16.73 bn in Dec: NPCI

Jan 3, 2025
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has processed nearly 16.73 billion financial transactions in a single month in December last year. UPI processed around 23.25 lakh crore rupees in the transactions done.

NPCI said that there was a 39 percent Year-on-Year growth in the transactions count and 28 percent Year-on-Year growth in the transaction amount. It also said that the average daily transaction amount has reached 74 thousand 990 crore rupees last month.

