Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Tops Global Sovereign Investments with $29.2 Billion in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has emerged as the largest sovereign wealth fund investor globally in 2024, according to a latest report.

In 2024, Mubadala and its subsidiaries allocated $29.2 billion, a notable increase from $17.5 billion in 2023, as detailed in the annual report from industry expert Global SWF. These investments spanned 52 deals, reflecting a 67 percent rise compared to the prior year.

This marks a significant achievement, as it surpassed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and accounted for approximately 20% of the 136.1 billion dollars in total sovereign wealth fund spending globally last year.

Mubadala has also invested in India, with commitments spanning sectors such as digital and telecommunications, renewable energy, infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, and retail. Mubadala is also actively pursuing opportunities in renewable energy, road infrastructure, gas distribution networks, and digital infrastructure. Additionally, the healthcare sector, particularly pharmaceuticals and medical technology, remains a key area of interest for future investments.

A preliminary annual report from Global SWF highlighted the sharp increase in Mubadala’s activity, rising from 17.5 billion dollars in 2023 to $29.2 billion in 2024. In contrast, the PIF saw its investment spending drop by 37%, from 31.6 billion dollars in 2023 to $19.9 billion in 2024. Gulf sovereign wealth funds collectively set a new record in 2024, with combined investments from Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia reaching 82 billion dollars-a 10% increase compared to the previous year. Mubadala’s leading role underscores the growing influence of Gulf sovereign funds in shaping global investment trends.

In December 2024, Mubadala Investment Company finalized the acquisition of an 80 percent stake in Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC) and Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) from GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH), which retained a 20 percent interest. This strategic move enhances Mubadala’s influence in the healthcare logistics and pharmaceutical distribution industries and aligns with the UAE’s vision for a robust local life sciences infrastructure.