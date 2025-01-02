16.15 LAKH ELECTRIC VEHICLES INCENTIVISED UNDER FAME-II SCHEME

GREATER EMPHASIS ON PROVIDING ENVIRONMENTLY PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPTIONS FOR MASSES

NEW DELHI

To give greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment friendly public transportation options for the masses, the Government of India is taking several initiatives. In this direction, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India) Scheme was launched to promote electric mobility through demand incentive for electric vehicles.

The first phase of the scheme was initially approved for a period of 2 years, commencing from 1st April, 2015. After successful implementation of the scheme, the second phase i.e. FAME-II was launched in 2019 with an outlay of Rs.11,500 Crore to provide incentives for electric vehicles including two, three, four wheelers, electric buses and also EV public charging stations (PCS).

As of October 31, 2024, a total of Rs.8,844 crore has been spent, including Rs 6,577 crore for subsidies, Rs 2,244 crore for capital assets, and Rs.23 crore for other expenses. A total of 16.15 lakh EVs have been incentivized, which include 14.27 lakh e-2Ws, 1.59 lakh e-3Ws, 22,548 e-4Ws, and 5,131 e-buses. Additionally, 10,985 EV PCS have been sanctioned, with 8,812 allocated for installation. The scheme includes a phased manufacturing program and has supported significant policy initiatives, such as reducing GST on EVs and enabling state EV policies, contributing to India’s transition to sustainable mobility. AMN / PIB