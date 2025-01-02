The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

16.15 LAKH ELECTRIC VEHICLES INCENTIVISED UNDER FAME-II SCHEME

Jan 2, 2025

GREATER EMPHASIS ON PROVIDING ENVIRONMENTLY PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPTIONS FOR MASSES

NEW DELHI

To give greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment friendly public transportation options for the masses, the Government of India is taking several initiatives. In this direction, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India) Scheme was launched to promote electric mobility through demand incentive for electric vehicles.

The first phase of the scheme was initially approved for a period of 2 years, commencing from 1st April, 2015. After successful implementation of the scheme, the second phase i.e. FAME-II was launched in 2019 with an outlay of Rs.11,500 Crore to provide incentives for electric vehicles including two, three, four wheelers, electric buses and also EV public charging stations (PCS).

As of October 31, 2024, a total of Rs.8,844 crore has been spent, including Rs 6,577 crore for subsidies, Rs 2,244 crore for capital assets, and Rs.23 crore for other expenses. A total of 16.15 lakh EVs have been incentivized, which include 14.27 lakh e-2Ws, 1.59 lakh e-3Ws, 22,548 e-4Ws, and 5,131 e-buses. Additionally, 10,985 EV PCS have been sanctioned, with 8,812 allocated for installation. The scheme includes a phased manufacturing program and has supported significant policy initiatives, such as reducing GST on EVs and enabling state EV policies, contributing to India’s transition to sustainable mobility. AMN / PIB

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Tops Global Sovereign Investments with $29.2 Billion in 2024

Jan 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s bank asset quality improves as GNPA declines to 2.6% in September 2024

Jan 1, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CBDT extends deadline to 15th January for filing belated and revised income returns for AY 2024-25

Jan 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police busts gang involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens, 4 arrested

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC tags Owaisi’s plea on Places of Worship Act with pending matters

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
JOBS/ CAREER

Employment generation in India soars by 36% during past decade

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Govt amends prison manual rules to prohibit caste-based discrimination within prisons

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment