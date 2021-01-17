UP: Vaccination of left out health workers for first dose of vaccine to be conducted on Jan 22

AMN

Vaccination of the left out health workers for first dose of Covid vaccine will be conducted on 22nd January in Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday the vaccination for Covid-19 was successfully conducted at 317 Centres across the state.

Additional chief secretary -Information ,Navneet Sehgal told media at Lucknow today that vaccination is being conducted in state according to the guidelines and plan issued by union government . He said that nobody should have any doubt about vaccination process.

The health workers are being vaccinated first of all and there will be no change in the schedule. According to health department twenty two thousand 643 doctors and health workers were vaccinated for first dose of covid-19 yesterday .The second dose of vaccine will be administered on 15th of February.

Meanwhile 404 new cases of Corona were detected during the last 24 hours in state and during the same period 666 people got recovered from Corona infection. As of now more than 5 lakh 79 thousand patients have been cured and discharged . The recovery rate of Corona has increased to 97.07 percent in state.