इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2020 01:19:20      انڈین آواز
UP: Several feared dead as bus catches Fire in Kannauj

Published On: By

AMN / Lucknow

Several passengers are feared dead as a bus carrying them caught fire after an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Friday evening.

The police are yet to give out information on the number of casualties.

Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Fire tenders have also been rushed to the spot.

Adityanath said the entire district administration is involved in the rescue operations, adding state minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri has been asked to visit the spot of the accident.

Adityanath said the state government has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the injured.

Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said 43 people were travelling in the bus and as many as 21 injured have been shifted to a hospital.

“The fire is now under control,” he said, adding 25 passengers have been rescued so far.

“The 21 people rescued are out of danger. The fire in bus and truck has been doused. It is very unlikely anyone will be found alive inside the bus. Our teams will now ascertain how many people are dead,” said Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal.

