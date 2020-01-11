FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2020 01:18:27      انڈین آواز
Ad

CAA Comes Into Effect: Home Ministry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, which promises citizenship to refugees who came to India before 2014 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but not if they are Muslims came into effect on Friday, an official notification from the Home Ministry said

The controversial law, that makes religion a criteria for citizenship for the first time in India, has triggered massive protests across the country.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.

Passed by parliament on December 11, the CAA says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The Home Ministry, however, is yet to frame the rules for implementing the act.

Those who are opposed to the legislation say that it is for the first time that India will grant citizenship on the basis of religion which violates the basic tenets of the country’s constitution. They say the citizenship law is a precursor to a national register that many Muslims fear will leave them stateless. Many of the poor in the country do not have documents to prove their nationality.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games open with a splendid cultural show

The third Khelo India Youth Games has begun in Guwahati with a grand opening ceremony this evening. A colorful ...

EU Foreign Ministers gather in Brussels for emergency meeting

European Foreign Affairs Ministers and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General are gathering ...

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in final T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the the three-match series 2-0 ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!