Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM
Pregnant women can now take the Covid vaccine: Health Ministry
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19
India joins OECD, G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal of global corporate tax
UP sets up new aforestation record by planting 25 crore saplings

A new record of aforestation is being set up in Uttar Pradesh, by planting 25 crore saplings during the week-long Van Mahotsav culminating today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted the sapling marking the completion of 100 crore sapling under the plantation drive during his tenure.

The four-day-long plantation drive will culminate today and a target of plantation of 25 crore saplings is expected to be achieved by late evening.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted the sapling at newly constructed Purvanchal expressway in Sultanpur district. Governor anandiben Patel carried out tree plantation in Jhansi. Ministers in charge and nodal officers are also carrying out tree plantations in their respective districts and monitoring the plantation campaign.

To achieve the target of planting 25 crore saplings under the campaign each district has been given its target and saplings have been provided to farmers youths students and different organisations. Many competitions and rewards have been announced by government to encourage people’s participation in this program and strict adherence to the covid protocols is being followed.

Under Van Mahotsav government aims to plant 30 crore saplings this year. Yogi Adityanath government claims that with its efforts in last four years. plantation of hundred crore sapling is going to be possible.

