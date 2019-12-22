UP: Police attach property of those involved in CAA protest

WEB DESK / AGENCIES

Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning that the government would recover losses incurred in the violent protests against Citizenship Act by seizing the properties of those involved in the vandalism, the government has started identifying the vandals. The administration has also set up a 4-member panel to assess the damage to public properties to recover the losses.

Police have started the procedure to attach the property of those who were involved in rioting in various districts during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. DGP OP Singh said heavy security arrangements are in place all over the state. A total of 879 persons have been arrested for arson and damaging public properties in the state. Arrests continued in the night also. He said, 288 police persons are also injured in the violence which erupted in many cities during the protests.

Meanwhile situation is normal in all districts of the state and there in no news of any untoward incident. Internet services resumed in many districts including Varanasi, Chandauli and Aligarh after 48 hours while there are still restrictions in few cities. DGP of the state OP Singh has appealed to all citizens of the state to maintain peace. Police and administrative officials are reaching to the influential persons of the society to clear rumours about the act and urging them to communicate the message to society. DM and SSP of Lucknow today went to Eidgah to meet Muslim clerics and urged them to appeal for peace.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that government is for each and every person of society and working on the principle of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He appealed to the intellectual class and clerics to come forward and help the administration in maintaining peace in the state.