22 Dec 2019
PM Modi denies existence of any detention camps in country

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today outrightly rejected the existence of any detention camps and accused the opposition of playing vote bank politics by spreading such misinformation. He appealed to the youth not to fall prey to such rumours trying to divide the country.

Referring to various developmental schemes launched by the NDA government, Mr Modi said, beneficiaries were not asked about their caste or religion. In this context, he said, 70 lakh people were benefited under the Central health scheme Ayushman Bharat. He said, over 40 lakh residents in the national capital have seen a new ray of hope following the regularization of the unauthorized colonies. The Prime Minister said, eight crore cooking gas connections have been provided to the poor under Ujjwala scheme.

Mr Modi condemned the attacks on the police during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said, whenever there is a crisis or difficulty, the police never asks a person their religion. He said, after independence 33 thousand policemen have died while ensuring peace and safety.

The rally was organised to thank Prime Minister as a gesture of gratitude for the Centre’s role in regularizing the 1731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital housing over 40 lakh people. He accused opposition parties of giving only lip service on the issue of regularization of unauthorised colonies. The Prime Minister also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including the alleged supply of dirty water in the city, transportation and pollution.

