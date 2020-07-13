UP govt issues guidelines to start next academic session in state universities

Undergraduate classes to begin from Oct 1

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued new guidelines regarding the beginning of the next academic session in the state universities. According to an official statement, the admission process to graduation classes will begin from September and classes for first year graduation will start from October 1.

Classes for all post-graduation classes will begin from 1st November. However online classes for graduate students other than first year will start from 4th August.

A minimum of 45 days of online studying will be ensured according to the syllabus and after that groups of students can be called for classes while maintaining the social distancing norms.

Admission process for undergraduates and post graduates students will only be online and should be completed by 15 September and 31st October respectively.

The examinations for the 2020-2021 academic session of the universities will be held in March-April next year.

All universities have been asked to upload their educational callander by 20th July and uploading of e content of the syllabus should start from today and will be completed by 31 of this month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the educational callander was affected badly and Classes and examinations in all state universities have been inordinately delayed.