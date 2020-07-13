Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
13 Jul 2020

UP govt issues guidelines to start next academic session in state universities

Undergraduate classes to begin from Oct 1

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued new guidelines regarding the beginning of the next academic session in the state universities. According to an official statement, the admission process to graduation classes will begin from September and classes for first year graduation will start from October 1.

Classes for all post-graduation classes will begin from 1st November. However online classes for graduate students other than first year will start from 4th August.

A minimum of 45 days of online studying will be ensured according to the syllabus and after that groups of students can be called for classes while maintaining the social distancing norms.

Admission process for undergraduates and post graduates students will only be online and should be completed by 15 September and 31st October respectively.

The examinations for the 2020-2021 academic session of the universities will be held in March-April next year.

All universities have been asked to upload their educational callander by 20th July and uploading of e content of the syllabus should start from today and will be completed by 31 of this month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the educational callander was affected badly and Classes and examinations in all state universities have been inordinately delayed.

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Picha ...

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

