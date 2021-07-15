UP emerging as leading investment destination of the country: PM Modi

PM laid the Foundation stone of several projects

AMN/ VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Uttar Pradesh was emerging as the country’s top investment destination. He said that UP, which was once thought to be tough to conduct business in till a few years ago, is now a popular destination for Make in India projects. The Prime Minister attributed this to the Yogi government, which has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructural development in recent years.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi. He inaugurated public projects worth around Rs. 744 crores. Various public projects and works include- a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway.

He also laid the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled the tumultuous last few months when the mutated coronavirus wreaked havoc. The Prime Minister praised the state for is efforts to combat the pandemic.“Even in the difficult days, Kashi has shown that it never stops and never tires,” he added.

The PM informed that UP is the state with the highest number of tests and vaccinations.

PM Modi mentioned about the rapidly improving medical infrastructure of the state. The number of medical colleges in the last four years has increased. Many medical colleges are at the stage of completion. He even talked about 550 oxygen plants that are being established in the state out of which 14 were inaugurated today.

Kashi is becoming a big medical hub of Purvanchal

PM Modi said that the Rs 23,000 crore package just announced will benefit Uttar Pradesh. He claims that Kashi is becoming a major medical hub in Purvanchal. He further said that for treatment for several diseases people have to go to Delhi or Mumbai but now all the treatments are available in Kashi. ”Some of the projects that were inaugurated today will help to improve the city’s medical infrastructure,” he said.

Work in progress for schemes worth 8000 crore in the region

The Prime Minister said that many projects are propelling the ancient city of Kashi on the path of development while preserving its identity. He said projects like highways, flyovers, railway overbridges, underground wiring, solving sewer and drinking water problems, and promoting tourism have seen an unprecedented push from the government. PM Modi informed that- “Even currently, work is on for schemes worth 8,000 crore.”

He stated that the cleanliness and beauty of Ganga and Kashi are the aspiration and priority. For this, work is being done on all fronts including- roads, sewage treatment, beautification of parks and ghats. The broadening of Panchkosi Marg, Bridge on Varanasi Ghazipur will benefit many villages and adjoining cities.

UP emerging as the leading investment destination of the country

According to the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country’s top investment destination. He added that UP, which was once thought to be tough to conduct business in till a few years ago, is now a popular destination for Make in India projects. The Prime Minister attributed this to the Yogi government, which has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructural development in recent years.

PM Modi further listed other major projects in the state like Defence Corridor, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Ganga Expressway which are underway.

The Prime Minister concluded by reminding the people of Uttar Pradesh of their role in preventing Corona from regaining strength. Despite slowing down, he warned that carelessness may result in a massive wave. He urged everyone to adhere to the protocol and get vaccinated under the “Vaccine for All-Free for All” campaign.