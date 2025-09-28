UP: Bareilly tense after cleric’s arrest over ‘I Love Muhammad’ clash, Internet Shutdown

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 11:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bareilly: The arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a prominent cleric and president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, has plunged Bareilly into tension after violent clashes broke out on Friday in support of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign.

Authorities suspended internet services across the district for 48 hours on Saturday, citing the need to prevent rumours and maintain law and order. District Magistrate Avinash Singh and SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that Raza, along with seven associates, had been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Police allege that the cleric defied prohibitory orders by calling for a protest march after Friday prayers. When crowds gathered near the Kotwali mosque, clashes erupted as some protesters pelted stones, prompting police to use mild force. The violence quickly spread to sensitive pockets, including Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, Islamia Ground, Alamgiriganj, Civil Lines, Bada Bazaar, and Bansmandi, forcing traders to down shutters.

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni described the unrest as a “pre-planned conspiracy.” Officials confirmed that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — which bans public gatherings without permission — was already in force.

Maulana Raza was arrested early Saturday from Faiz Enclave. Police said he misled his followers by claiming he had left for Delhi, even as he remained in Bareilly. Along with him, seven others — identified as Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan, and Mohammad Sarfaraz — were taken into custody.

The crackdown has widened: 36 people have been detained for questioning, 11 FIRs have been filed, and over 2,000 individuals named. Two FIRs directly implicate Raza.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that “anarchy will not be tolerated” and promised strict action against those disrupting peace. The state government termed the violence a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony, while the BJP instructed its leaders to refrain from public comment.

Opposition voices, however, denounced the government’s response. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi insisted that the campaign was not a crime, while SP leader Akhilesh Yadav accused police of high-handedness.

The controversy traces back to September 4, when “I Love Muhammad” boards were displayed during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kanpur. A subsequent FIR by police on September 9 against 24 individuals drew objections from Hindu groups, sparking protests that have since spread beyond Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

With the city under tight security and internet suspended, Bareilly remains tense,