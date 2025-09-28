Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 38 killed, many injured in stampede at TVK rally in Karur

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 12:50 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

At least 38 people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede during a political rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday. The incident occurred while Vijay was on his State-wide political tour, drawing massive crowds.

According to eyewitnesses, the situation turned chaotic as the crowd surged forward during the event. Several people reportedly fainted amid the suffocating rush and were immediately taken to Karur Medical College Hospital and nearby private hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to Karur on Saturday night to review the situation firsthand. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for those injured and undergoing treatment. “This is an irreparable tragedy. The government will extend all support to the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said.

In a move to ensure accountability, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a judicial commission headed by retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the circumstances that led to the stampede.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over Vijay’s political campaign, with opposition parties demanding stronger crowd-control measures at mass political gatherings. The incident also comes against the backdrop of the Madras High Court’s earlier directive to frame guidelines for penalising political parties for damage to public property during rallies and agitations.

As Karur mourns its dead, questions are being raised over the adequacy of security arrangements and whether the rally could have been managed more safely given the anticipated turnout.

TVK chief and actor Vijay expressed his deep condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during his rally in Karur on September 27, 2025.

“My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said on X.