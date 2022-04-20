FreeCurrencyRates.com

UP and Haryana make face masks mandatory in some districts amid spike in COVID-19 cases

AMN / WEB DESK

Haryana government has made it compulsory to wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid in the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij made it compulsory to wear a face mask by each person while being in public places and at the workplace.

The order has been issued for the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. Mr. Vij said, a fine will be imposed on anyone not wearing a mask in these four districts of the state in the National Capital Region (NCR). He said that out of 238 cases of Covid-19 in Haryana, 198 have been reported from Gurugram and about 22 cases are from Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Government has also made it compulsory to wear face masks in public places in seven districts of the State. Cases of COVID infection are rising in the districts which are closer to the National Capital Region. The decision was taken at a High-Level Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday.

After the review meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that number of covid cases are rising in the neighbouring states and its impact is visible in districts close to NCR. He asked authorities to keep an eye over the covid situation in districts close to NCR which includes Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr. Face masks will be compulsory in public places in all these 6 districts and state capital Lucknow. Although it was found during genome sequencing that only Omicron variant was present in the samples of covid infected people in districts close to NCR.

