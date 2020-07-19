UP: 6 killed, over 18 injured in Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident

AMN

Six people were killed and more than 18 others injured when a bus collided with another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj district this morning in Uttar Pradesh

According to police sources five people were killed on the spot and one more succumbed to his injuries at Safai Hospital. The bus was going from Bihar to New Delhi and fell off the road after the collision.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the dead and has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.