UP: 24 killed as Tractor-trolley overturned in pond in Kasganj

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major accident in Uttar Pradesh a Tractor-trolley overturned in pond in Kasganj. 54 drowned: 24 dead so far, most of them women and children; They were going to take bath in Ganga.

A major accident took place in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh today (Saturday). So far 24 people have died after a tractor-trolley overturned in a pond here. There were 54 people in the trolley. At present, rescue is being done at the spot with help of local peopler. The death toll may increase. It is being told that all the people are residents of Jaithra of Etah.

“The tractor-trolley overturned and fell into the 7-8-foot-deep pond while the tractor driver was trying to overtake another vehicle. Fifteen people — seven children and eight women — died in the accident. Around 15-20 people were injured and have been hospitalised, ” said Inspector General, Aligarh Range, Shalabh Mathur.

“The tractor-trolley was coming from Jaithara in Etah district. I am going to the spot with the Divisional Commissioner (of Aligarh),” he said.

Mr. Mathur said the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased after conducting post-mortem examination.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, Mr. Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

UP: कासगंज में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली तालाब में पलटी, 24 की मौत, ज्यादातर महिलाएं-बच्चे; गंगा स्नान करने जा रहे थे

