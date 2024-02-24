UP: 24 killed as Tractor-trolley overturned in pond in Kasganj

AMN / WEB DESK

A major accident took place in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh today (Saturday). So far 24 people have died after a tractor-trolley overturned in a pond here. There were 54 people in the trolley. At present, rescue is being done at the spot with help of local peopler. The death toll may increase. It is being told that all the people are residents of Jaithra of Etah.