UP Police Constable Recruitment exam cancelled amid paper leak allegations

Following the instructions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police constable recruitment examination held on 17 and 18 February in Uttar Pradesh has been cancelled. The examination will be conducted again with complete accuracy within the next 6 months. Candidates reappearing in the examination would be provided free transport facilities by Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation. The State Home Department has issued orders in this regard today.

Earlier, while reviewing the ongoing STF investigation and action taken so far in connection with the said examination, the Chief Minister said that meddling with the hard work of the youth and compromising with the sanctity of the examination is unacceptable and strict action will be taken against such unruly elements.

According to the order issued by the Home Department, the government has instructed the Recruitment Board to ensure advance legal action by registering an FIR against those found to be negligent.

The Chief Minister has also decided to investigate the complaints related to the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer of the preliminary examination held on February 11 by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Additional Chief Secretary Appointment and Personnel has also issued an order in this regard. Anyone can bring to notice any kind of information affecting sanctity of the examination on the mail id of personnel and appointments department till 27th February. 

