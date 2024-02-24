इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2024 04:51:01      انڈین آواز
AAP and Congress announce formal seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi

Congress will contest North East, Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi seat while the AAP will field candidates in New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress announced a formal seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi today. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while the remaining three will be contested by the Congress party.

Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said in a joint press conference of AAP and Congress leaders in the national capital that Congress will field candidates in North East, Chandni Chowk, North West while the AAP will field candidates in New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi seats.

Mr. Wasnik said, there are 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and Congress will fight from 24 seats while AAP on two seats including Bharuch and Bhavnagar. He said, Congress will contest on nine seats and AAP from Kurukshetra seat in Haryana. He added that Congress will contest from the Chandigarh and Goa Lok Sabha seats.

