 UP: 10 arrested for cheating in UPSSSC PET 2022

TEN people from a solver gang have been arrested so far in connection with Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test. Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police arrested 8 people yesterday comprising members of solver gang, solvers, and candidates. The test is being conducted today also.

The accused had accepted money to facilitate people and were allegedly using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022. The exam is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSSC).

According to a statement from the STF headquarters, two other accused have been arrested by the local police in Amethi district. The STF said that the solver gang has links in Bihar also.

