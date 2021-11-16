UNWTO selects Pochampally Village in Telangana as one of best Tourism Villages

AMN

The Pochampally Village in Telangana has been selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation UNWTO. The prestigious award will be given on the occasion of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on 2nd of next month in Madrid, Spain.

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has congratulated the people of the village and said, Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Vocal for Local as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Pilot initiative aims to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practices in line with its specified nine evaluation areas.

The Ministry of Tourism recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India. These were Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas, Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally in Telangana.

Pochampally, 50 Kilometres from Hyderabad, is a town in Nalgonda district of Telangana and is often referred to as the Silk City of India for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat. This style, Pochampally Ikat, received a Geographical Indicator GI Status in 2004.