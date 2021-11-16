Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Leh witnesses surge in Covid infections; active positive cases in Ladakh reach 200

Leh is witnessing a surge in Covid infections. Active positive cases in Ladakh have reached 200 today, with 196 cases in Leh district alone. AIR correspondent reports that most of the corona positive cases are found in residential institutions concentrated in Leh.

Covid cases are on surge since a fortnight in Leh. On the first of November the total cases were 76 in UT Ladakh with 71 cases in Leh. The number of cases reached 200 today with 196 positive cases in Leh district. Considering the severity, the District Disaster Management Authority has imposed new SoPs in Leh district with restrictions on social gatherings and other congregations. District administration has intensified the contact tracing of the positive cases in the district. Leh District Chief Medical Officer Dr. Motup Dorje said, most of the latest cases are of Delta Plus variant of Corona virus.

Leh district administration already closed down all the schools to contain the corona spread. DDMA Chairman Shrikant Suse appealed to the public to follow SOPs and Covid appropriate behavior to bring the normalcy in the district.”

