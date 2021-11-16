Hyderpora Encounter: Two terrorists and two OGWs killed, says police

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar today said that four persons including two terrorists and two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Hyderpora area of Srinagar city.

Addressing a press conference, the IGP said, in the encounter that started late last evening and continued throughout the night, one Pakistani and a local terrorist from the Jammu division’s Ramban district were killed.

The IGP further said that two OGWs killed included one contractor, Mudasir Gul, who ran a fake and unauthorized Call Centre in the building where the encounter took place. He said that another person, Altaf Ahmad, who died in cross-firing was the owner of the building. He said that since Altaf had given shelter to terrorists in his building without informing the police, he too has been counted as an OGW.

The IGP said that Mudasir Gul, who used to ferry terrorists from North Kashmir to Srinagar, had taken three rooms on rent from Altaf. He said that the rented rooms were used as hideouts by the terrorists. He further adds that Gul had ferried one terrorist in his from the old city area of Srinagar to this hideout after they attacked and injured one Policeman on Sunday evening.

Mr. Kumar further said that the police and other security forces came under heavy fire from terrorists as they were searching the building. The security forces tried hard to rescue Altaf, however, he was caught in cross-firing and was injured and later on succumbed to his injuries. He said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered at the encounter site, which is adjacent to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.