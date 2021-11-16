Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
‘Mandala Kalaam’ two-month-long pilgrimage begins from today

In the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala, the two-month-long pilgrimage season, the ‘Mandala Kaalam’ begins today.

AIR correspondent reports, Devotees started entering the Sabarimala temple in the early morning today as the Mandala-Makaravilaku pilgrimage started. As the Met Department forecast heavy rains in Pathanamthitta district, the number of devotees will be restricted in the coming days, including curbs on the spot and virtual queue booking for darshan and the customary holy dip in the Pampa river as the water level is dangerously high.

The holy Mandalam- Makaravilakku season started today, the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam. The Mandala Pooja Festival at the shrine will be held from November 16 to December 26. The Mandala Pooja after the deity wearing the golden attire ‘Thanka Anki’ will be held on December 26th.

