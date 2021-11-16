Maharashtra Government rewards police for Gadchiroli encounter

AMN

Maharashtra Government has announced an award of 51 Lakh Rupee to the police force of Gadchiroli district who have killed 26 Naxals including Central Committee Member Milind Teltumbade in an encounter. Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday announced this award in Gadchiroli. These funds will be utilized to improve facilities available to the Police force and C16 Jawans. He assured that problems of the Police force will be solved as early as possible after discussing with the Chief Minister and Home Minister. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil yesterday felicitated the Gadchiroli police and C-60 force Jawans and congratulated them for eliminating 26 Naxalites in an encounter on Saturday.