Union MoS for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh visits Anantnag

WEB DESK

As part of the Union Government’s ongoing public outreach programme, Union Minister of State for Textiles , Darshana Vikram Jardosh today visited district Anantnag.

During her visit, the Minister took part in a series of events and activities that witnessed participation of public officials and delegations. She inspected the stalls installed by Handicrafts and Handloom Department and interacted with members of Panchayat Raj Institutions. She also visited Carpet Centre Siligam and interacted with artisans and listened their grievances and demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the measures and initiatives taken by the Government headed by the Prime Minister to promote Handicrafts sector across the country.

The Minister also interacted with members of Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs who shared their successes stories. She stressed upon them to register their units on GeM portal and other business sites so that the marketing level and customer base of their products are enhanced.

The Union Minister said that the purpose of the visit is to assess the needs and requirements of the people and remarked that Prime Minister is focused to make Jammu and Kashmir a prosperous and developed place and has taken several measures and initiatives for welfare of the people of the Union Territory.