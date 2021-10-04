Manipur reports 167 new COVID-19 positive cases

AMN

In Manipur, 167 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty four hours. These cases were detected among the 2249 samples tested for the virus with a positive rate of 7.4 percent.

On the other hand, two persons expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours. They were not vaccinated. The cumulative death toll is 1862.

Meanwhile 119 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 116922 and the total positive case is 121046. The recovery rate is 96.59 percent. The active case stands at 2262.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1718830 including 493056 second doses.