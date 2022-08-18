FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2022 07:23:31      انڈین آواز

Gadkari unveils India’s first E-Double Decker air conditioned bus in Mumbai

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the four important pillars of the country. Mr. Gadkari said this while unveiling India’s first E-Double Decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai.

Switch mobility limited a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland has manufactured this unique electric double-decker bus called as Switch EiV 22. The bus is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design and highest safety and best in class comfort features.

Stressing on prioritising pollution-free country, he said 35 percent pollution in the country takes place because of petrol and diesel. He underlined that the size of the automobile industry is 7.5 lakh crore, and it is an important industry for the country as it has huge employment potential.

Besides, he mentioned that automobile industry gives highest GST to state and central governments. He pointed out at import of crude oil as a main challenge which country faces at present. Mr Gadkari highlighted the most important thing for India is knowledge is power and conversion of knowledge into wealth is future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

Football: Durand Cup begins in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATAThe Durand Cup 2022 opening match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa is underway at the Salt Lake S ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart