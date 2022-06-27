Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on two-day visit to Nagaland from today

AMN

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar is on a two-day visit to Nagaland from today. He will arrive in Dimapur this afternoon.

On his arrival, the Union Minister will pay a field visit to Central Institute of Horticulture Medziphema. He will inaugurate Farmer’s Exhibition cum workshop there.

Mr. Tomar will also visit National Research Center for Mithun, ICAR and also visit Pineapple farm at Molvom Village under MOVCD- NER. On June 27, the Union Minister will visit Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency, Nagaland Honey and Bee Keeping Mission where he will inaugurate the honey laboratory.

Later, he will visit the Organic AC Market, North East Agri Expo and attend the official function at Angh House, Agri Expo.