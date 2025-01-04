The Indian Awaaz

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offers chaadar at Ajmer Dargah on behalf of PM Modi

Jan 4, 2025
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offers chaadar at Ajmer Dargah on behalf of PM Modi

AMN / AJMER

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju ,on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered a chaadar at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer today. Rijiju offered the chaadar at the Dargah Sharif on the occasion of the 813th Urs.

Along with this, he prayed for peace and brotherhood in the country. On this occasion, Mr Rijiju read the Prime Minister’s message from the Buland Darwaza. The Prime Minister has said in his message that Khwaja Saheb left an indelible mark on the whole world with his welfare ideas. People all over the world have deep faith in the Sufi saint who spread love and harmony all over the world.

After this, Mr Rijiju launched the Dargah web portal and Garib Nawaz app also for the pilgrims. Live streaming of the events of the Dargah can be seen through this web portal. Along with this, a virtual tour of the Dargah can also be done.

Apart from this, booking of accommodation and pilgrimage, presentation of chadars and donations will also be available through the Garib Nawaz mobile app. Union Minister of State Bhagirath Chaudhary, BJP National President of Minority Cell Jamal Siddiqui, and Secretary of Minority Ministry Dr. Chandrashekhar Kumar were also present on this occasion.

