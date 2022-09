Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses meeting of BJP Loksabha Core Committee in Dombivali

WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur today addressed meeting of BJP Loksabha Core Committee in Dombivali near Mumbai. He is on a 3-day visit to review party’s position in Kalyan parliamentary constituency. He is also scheduled to address party workers in Dombivali.

He was welcomed by local leaders and party workers at various places in the constituency. Mr. Thakur arrived in Mumbai last night.

While addressing media, he expressed confidence that under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA will return to power in 2024 with more seats than 2019.